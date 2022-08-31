TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was dragged from a car during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning, newly released body camera video revealed.

According to a report from WPEC, 19-year-old Dylan Morgan was stopped after officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department noticed he had a tinted windshield, loud muffler, and tinted taillights on his car. Once officers spoke with Morgan who was seated in his car, they also noticed a strong scent of marijuana.

In the video, one officer can be heard asking Morgan to step out of the vehicle after he found several grams of marijuana inside a black handbag.

“Hop on out for me man,” the officer said.

“I don’t wanna hop out the car,” Morgan said while he started his car and put it into drive.

“You don’t have a choice,” the officer quickly responded as he opened Margan’s driver-side door.

Moments later, Morgan hit the gas and drove off, dragging the officer about 15 feet.

The officer was able to free himself from the car and avoid further injury. Authorities told WPEC the officer hurt his left foot and left hip during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Officers said Morgan eventually returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

Morgan was charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting with violence and aggravated battery. He was also cited for his tinted windshield and taillights, as well as an altered exhaust.