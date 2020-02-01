Video shows fight between Parkland school shooter and guard in jail

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Newly released video from the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows a fight between the alleged Parkland school shooter and an armed guard inside a Broward County jail.

The surveillance video shows a portion of the Nov. 13, 2018 encounter between confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and Sgt. Raymond Beltran.

Cruz is seen on the video appearing to taunt Beltran before violently rushing toward him. The two wrestled on the ground and at one point Cruz attempted to grab Beltran’s taser.

Cruz was eventually subdued and put in handcuffs.

According to records, Sgt. Beltran said, “he requested that Cruz not drag his sandals on the ground while walking around.”

Cruz was subsequently charged with attempted aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of protection, and attempted use of a self-defense weapon, Beltran’s Taser.

The fight between Cruz and Beltran went on for almost a full minute before cruz calmed down.

Beltran is no longer guarding Cruz. In fact, he’s not guarding “any” Broward inmates.

Beltran was arrested this last March for DUI in Washington state while on official Broward Sheriff’s Office business.

He has since been reassigned “outside” of the jail.

Cruz has pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well as the 17 murder and 17 attempted murder charges stemming from the Feb. 14, 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

