Video shows dramatic end to stolen vehicle chase in Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)— A chopper caught the moment troopers performed a pit maneuver to stop a stolen silver Chevrolet Avalanche on the Florida turnpike.

Officials said the driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Dakota Middleton, stole the car in South Florida and then sped away when he was spotted by Florida Highway Patrol troopers Wednesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to help troopers by deploying stop sticks along the turnpike.

The stop sticks blew out the tires of the vehicle, but Middleton continued to drive until troopers performed a PIT maneuver to get him off the road.

The vehicle rolled over, and law enforcement officers flocked to the crash scene.

Middleton was pulled out of the vehicle and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Middleton is facing several criminal charges including grand theft auto, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing with disregard for safety.

