Warning, this video contains graphic audio that is disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video shows a Lakeland man hit two police officers at his niece’s wedding reception before one of them opened fire, killing him.

The video, released by the Winter Park Police Department on Wednesday, captures the encounter between police and 39-year-old Daniel Knight of Lakeland at the Winter Parks Event Center on Feb. 19.

The agency said its officers went to the reception after someone called 911 and said Knight was drunk and “trying to beat people up,” a claim his family has denied.

The video shows officers approach Knight as two women, who identified themselves as his sisters, were trying to calm him down.

“He’s OK. He’s our brother,” they told officers. “It’s his first wedding.”

But Knight appeared agitated, and when officers gave him commands to “back up,” he told them to “shut up.”

“He’s not going to hurt anybody,” one of his sisters tried to assure officers . “He doesn’t have any weapons.”

Officers tried to get Knight to step away and talk to them, but Knight refused and the situation escalated.

“Don’t you snatch my [expletive] sister,” Knight is heard saying.

The video shows him punch an officer in the head, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

The second officer deployed his Taser at Knight, but it had no effect. Knight then punched the second officer in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The officer landed face down, rolled over and fired his gun several times, striking Knight.

Witnesses can be heard screaming and telling the officers to call an ambulance.

“Do something now! Do something,” one man yelled.

“You didn’t have to f—— shoot him,” a woman screamed.

A woman can be seen praying on her knees near Knight’s body.

“Please dear Lord, no. We were celebrating,” she said. “He didn’t have any weapons.”

The officer who shot Knight is heard telling a guest he had been punched.

“I’m on my back. My life is in jeopardy,” the officer is heard saying.

“You got a problem with me? You want a problem, you’re going to find one,” he told a wedding guest who confronted him.

Police said they rendered aid to Knight until the paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Knight’s death remains under investigation. It’s still unclear if the officer who shot him will face charges.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement asked them to wait to release the body camera video until all 100 witnesses had been interviewed.

According to WESH, that officer remains on administrative duty. The other officer who was knocked unconscious is back on full duty.