TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that authorities found the 27-year-old “slumped over and asleep” behind the wheel of an SUV. Two beers were also found in the vehicle’s cup holders.

When deputies asked Chase if he was willing to perform a field sobriety test he responded, “absolutely not.” Deputies ultimately arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Following the arrest, an interaction between responding officers showed the moment they realized who the driver was related to.

Officer 1: “You obviously know who he is?”

Officer 2: “Is it Mina?”

Officer 1: “It’s Mina’s son.”

Officer 2 “[Expletive] A.”

Officer 1: “I mean we gotta do what we gotta do.”

Following the arrest, Sheriff John Mina released a statement to the media saying, “This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system.”