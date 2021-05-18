Video shows 11-year-old Florida girl fight off attempted kidnapper; suspect at-large

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/WFLA) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping.

The ECSO says at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corey Field Road and Perdido Street when surveillance cameras caught a white Dodge Journey driving past her several times.

Investigators say a man exited the vehicle, reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect grabbed the little girl and a struggle ensued, according to the ECSO.

Video shared by deputies showed the girl dropping her bag as she struggles with the man, who picks her up at one point and attempts to carry her away.

The girl was able to fight and break free from the suspect’s grip. She is safe with her family.

Authorities said the man got back into the Dodge Journey after the failed kidnapping and took off.

The man was described as a possibly Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s who was driving a white Dodge Journey with a silver bumper.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the man had approached the girl once before, about two weeks ago, as she was waiting at a bus stop. The man spoke Spanish, and the girl did not understand everything he said, but Simmons said the incident made her uncomfortable.

“She seems to be doing well,” Simmons said Tuesday. “I’m not so sure if she actually comprehends exactly what could have happened. She understands what happened. She fought like a trooper, and one of these days I’m going to give her an award for fighting, and fighting, and fighting.”

On Tuesday, deputies released an image of the vehicle the man was driving. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the case can contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.