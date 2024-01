TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A peck-culiar spill off of I-75 covered the side of the road after a semi-truck crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 40,000 pounds of raw chicken spilled out of the truck at mile marker 125.

“Always keep two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road and your mind on driving!” FHP said.

FHP reported that there were injuries, but no additional details were provided.