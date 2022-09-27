MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — Severe weather plagued South Florida as Hurricane Ian continued its approach to the Peninsula Tuesday.

Tornado warnings were declared in multiple parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that one tornado ended up hitting an airport in Pembroke Pines, damaging some of the aircraft at North Perry Airport.

Photos posted by Total Traffic Miami on Twitter showed multiple planes flipped over. One of the planes even appeared to be folded inwards after it was flipped.

According to WTVJ, the tornado started in Miami Gardens, passed through Pembroke Pines, and continued through the area until it reached Cooper City.

A photo from Cooper City reportedly showed a vehicle crashed by a fallen tree.