GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane took off from a road in Green Cove Springs Thursday after it was forced to make an emergency landing.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the plane made an emergency landing on State Road 16. The sheriff’s office towed the plane to another stretch of road where it could safely take off.

“We are adding “emergency plane towing” to the list of services offered by CCSO!” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook wrote in a Facebook post.

Video from Clay County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful shows the plane taking off from the empty road way.

There were no injuries, according to deputies.