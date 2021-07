GULF HARBOR, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — A small plane was caught on camera as it crashed into a Florida river.

The plane went down Thursday evening. The video shows the aircraft with its parachute deployed as it tumbles from the sky.

First responders say a flight instructor and a student were onboard the plane when it crashed into the Caloosahatchee River.

No injuries were reported. The FAA said the crash was caused by an engine issue.