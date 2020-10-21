Video: Passenger shoves Delta flight attendant in face on Florida flight

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) — Video captured Monday evening aboard a flight from Miami to Atlanta shows the moment where a passenger shoves a Delta flight attendant in the face.

The video does not show how the altercation started, but what transpired afterward. Witnesses say the passenger’s boyfriend refused to put on his seatbelt, which is when the flight attendant asked the couple to leave the plane.

In the video, you see the female passenger visibly upset, and after she mushes the flight attendant in the face, she repeatedly says, “you shouldn’t have touched me,” accusing the flight attendant of putting hands on her.

The altercation continues until other passengers step in. It’s unclear what happened after the video was recorded.

A spokesperson with Delta made the following statement:

There is nothing more important than the safety of our people and customers. That’s why two customers who did not comply with crew safety instructions were asked to deplane Flight 1997 yesterday evening. We do not tolerate violence of any kind and this situation is currently under investigation. We apologize to customers for the flight delay this caused.

