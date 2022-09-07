DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released video of the chase from the deputy’s perspective.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the original TikTok got over 3.7 million views. The Sept. 5 post shows a Volusia County deputy running after a suspect in neon green shorts with the caption “when thinking you left the hood” while “Tryin’ to See Another Day” by the Isley Brothers plays in the background.

The sheriff’s office released body camera footage of the chase, showing what led up to the incident and what happened when the suspect was finally arrested.

Cleveland Rahymes Jr., 42 (via Volusia County Corrections)

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over Cleveland Rahymes Jr., 42, for not wearing a seatbelt. The body camera video showed Rahymes using his phone while the deputy was trying to speak to him, so the deputy grabbed his phone and attempted to place him into handcuffs. That’s when the suspect took off.

The chase lasted for about 30 seconds before Rahymes stopped running and was placed under arrest. He called out to neighbors to let his wife know he was being taken to jail.

Rahymes was arrested on Volusia county warrants for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine and fleeing to elude officers. He faces new charges of resisting an officer without violence and driving with a suspended license.