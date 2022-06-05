MIAMI (WFLA) — If there’s something that the past two days taught us, it’s that weather can’t stop something Miami residents from doing what they want.

Videos posted on Genesis Abrelli’s Instagram story showed one Miami driver go through a flooded street as their car was almost completely underwater.

“No! Why are you driving?” Abrelli is heard saying as she laughs at the driver’s antics.

Other bystanders whistled and cheered as the driver successfully drove through the water to get the their destination. The driver then parked near another flooded part of the street.

Miami saw heavy flooding Saturday after what is now Tropical Storm Alex brought heavy rains to the area. Floodwaters partially submerged vehicles to the point where their drivers had to abandon them in the streets and retrieve them later.

Miami Fire Rescue also said it had to do evacuations for people trapped in the high waters.