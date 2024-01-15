TAMPA (WFLA) – Police arrested 144 people over the holiday weekend in Miami during an operation to address unlawful use of ATVs, motorcycles, and dirt bikes, reports NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s (MDPD) Homeland Security Bureau, MDPD’s Priority Response Team, Motors Unit, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) conducted numerous takedowns of individuals taking part in intersection takeovers near Miami International Airport, the MDPD said in a social media post.

A video shared on the MDPD’s Facebook page showed numerous vehicles and responding officers lined up along the street with visible skid marks seemingly left behind by the illegal activity.

Miami-Dade Police said the weekend operation led to arrests, vehicle impoundments, citations, and several stolen vehicles being recovered.