VIDEO: Navy blast off Florida registers as 3.9 magnitude earthquake

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Navy fired thousands of pounds of explosives near one of its aircraft carriers to test its wartime abilities.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of a new class of carriers, was struck by the blast about 100 miles off hte coast of Florida on Friday.

The explosive event was the first in a series of full-ship shock trials to prove whether hte carrier can take a hit during battle at sea.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the blast was the equivalent to a 3.9 magnitude earthq]uake.

The Navy says the test was a success.

