TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A naked Florida man was arrested Monday after he threw a machete at someone and caused chaos at a gas station, according to deputies.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a civilian spotted Brandon Wright, 34, across from the Volusia County Fairground before 10 a.m. as he carried a machete and picked palmetto berries while completely naked.

According to deputies, Wright approached the civilian and demanded that he give him his clothes, wallet, and phone while brandishing his machete.

The sheriff’s office said the victim tried to comply with Wright’s demands until the suspect threw his machete at the victim’s chest. However, the machete did not injure the victim since only the handle hit him.

Deputies said Wright ran off into some brush and got into a white Dodge Challenger.

According to the sheriff’s office, a responding deputy recognized Wright’s description from a previous incident where he was naked in the same area.

Wright was later spotted, still naked, outside a DeLand gas station.

An air unit with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office spotted Wright while he yelled at drivers, did pushups, and behaved erratically,

Deputies eventually arrived and arrested Wright on charges for attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wright is a convicted felon with a criminal history involving kidnapping-false imprisonment in 2009, possession of cocaine in 2013 and 2018, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon and battery on a law enforcement officer in 2018, and resisting an officer without violence in 2021.