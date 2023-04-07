TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Volusia County deputies arrested a naked, bloody, and slippery burglary suspect who allegedly broke into several homes while covered in grease and oil.

Deputies were called to a reported burglary in progress at a home on Highbanks Road in DeBary around 2 a.m. Friday. There, they found the suspect, 34-year-old Blake Tokman, had smashed out the windows of one house, then left and broke into another home.

Both homes were occupied during the break-ins, deputies said.

The first deputy to arrive spotted a naked Tokman in the backyard of the second house. Body camera footage appeared to show Tokman run from the deputy, jump in a pool, then climb out and leap onto a trampoline where he laid flat.

Deputies said Tokman, who seemed to be under the influence, was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood.

“It took four deputies to get him into custody, plus three more medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation and treatment of injuries he caused himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Three deputies were kicked or struck during the incident.

Tokman was charged with occupied burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence.