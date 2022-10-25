TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders are working to put out a massive tanker truck fire along I-95 in Delray Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Video shared by Delray Beach Fire Rescue showed plumes of smoke billowing from the burning truck along the highway’s shoulder.

Drivers were asked to avoid the highway in Delray Beach. The incident was reported just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange in the northbound lanes.

As of this report, it is unclear what led to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.