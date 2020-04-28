VIDEO: Massive gator found on wrong side of fence along Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A large alligator was turning heads near Interstate 75 in Collier County over the weekend.

The large reptile was spotted Sunday morning nestled next to a chain-link fence on Alligator Alley.

“Way to at least stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes!” the FHP joked on Twitter.

According to Naples Daily News, a trapper was brought in to relocate the animal.

Troopers met this large🐊on Alligator Alley in Collier County this morning! Way to atleast stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes! pic.twitter.com/L9SsC63mDI — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) April 26, 2020

