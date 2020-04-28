VIDEO: Massive gator found on wrong side of fence along Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A large alligator was turning heads near Interstate 75 in Collier County over the weekend.
The large reptile was spotted Sunday morning nestled next to a chain-link fence on Alligator Alley.
“Way to at least stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes!” the FHP joked on Twitter.
According to Naples Daily News, a trapper was brought in to relocate the animal.
