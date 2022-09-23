POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in South Florida said they were looking for a man who tried to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant back in August.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 19, a man in an orange sleeveless shirt and blue shorts tried to yank a gold chain from the teenager’s neck.

Surveillance video showed the man approach the teenager and his friend and appear to have a conversation.

The would-be thief was then seen trying to grab the minor’s necklace, but the chain did not break. Deputies said the teen then told the failed robber that he would call the police.

The man was seen walking out of the restaurant and into a older-model gray Nissan and drive off onto North Federal Highway.

If you happen to recognize the man, call BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) to make an anonymous tip.

Online tips can also be made at browardcrimestoppers.org.