TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted murderer that was sentenced to death for 1990 murders struck his attorney in the face ahead of the sentencing on Monday.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Joseph Zieler, of Cape Coral, killed 11-year-old Robin Cornell and 32-year-old Lisa Story 33 years ago.

Back in May, Zieler was found guilty of first-degree murder in a double-murder trial.

During his trial, jurors recommended the death penalty in a 10-2 vote.