VIDEO: Man attacks Florida police officers with brick, livestreams it

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man livestreamed an attack on two Florida police officers, setting up a cellphone before picking up a brick and striking them from behind.

The attack happened early Saturday in Orlando. Police released video from the man’s phone showing him picking up the brick from behind a car and repeatedly striking the officer in the head.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon said the office suffered significant facial injures and the other officer was bit and nearly had his eye gouged out. The suspect was arrested on several charges, included attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss