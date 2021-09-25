VIDEO: Man attacks Florida police officers with brick, livestreams it

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man livestreamed an attack on two Florida police officers, setting up a cellphone before picking up a brick and striking them from behind.

The attack happened early Saturday in Orlando. Police released video from the man’s phone showing him picking up the brick from behind a car and repeatedly striking the officer in the head.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon said the office suffered significant facial injures and the other officer was bit and nearly had his eye gouged out. The suspect was arrested on several charges, included attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.