TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather warnings for parts of central and eastern Florida Friday as storm systems threatened lightning and hail over the region.

Several lightning strikes were caught on camera by Greg Diesel Walck via Storyful, in Ormond-by-the-Sea, north of Daytona Beach, Friday evening.

The National Weather Service warned the area could see more lightning storms well into Saturday evening.