TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An injured eagle is recovering after it crashed to the ground following a “territorial battle” in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

FWC said on Nov. 10, a call came in from resident John Wheeler who said he saw two eagles fighting mid-air.

The eagles got their talons entangled in a battle and crashed to the ground, FWC said. One managed to fly off but the other did not.

A video shows biologist Anni Mitchen and regional director Chris Wynn rescuing the eagle.

  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)
  • (FWC)

The bird was assessed and taken to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

If you find an injured eagle, call FWC at 888-404-FWCC (3922) to report it.