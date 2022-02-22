VIDEO: Hammerhead shark swims next to paddleboarders in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A drone captured a hammerhead shark swimming around paddleboarders in Palm Beach, Florida.

The massive shark was looking for blacktip sharks on Feb. 19 and according to drone pilot, Evan Parness was checking out the people several times in the process.

Parness said it was amazing to see the size of the shark compared to the size of the paddleboards.

“I’m thrilled I was able to capture such an incredible moment between dinosaur and man,” Parness said in a Facebook post.

Parness added that it was quite an adrenaline rush.

