BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple videos have been released of a hammerhead shark that beached itself after being attacked near a charter boat in South Florida.

According to the boat’s captain, two bull sharks attacked the hammerhead shark, damaging its fin.

In one of the videos, one bull shark was caught by a passenger after the captain threw in bait while the sharks were going on a feeding frenzy on the hammerhead.

You can watch the videos above.