TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You know what makes a pool not good to swim in? Ice from the sky.

In video sent to Storyful, hail could be seen falling into Tom Svoboda’s pool at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“I’ve never seen hail here like this,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

Florida’s northeast coast saw some hail Sunday after severe thunderstorms swept through the area.

A warning from the National Weather Service mentioned tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.