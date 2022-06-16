TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows three Florida troopers draw their guns on WWE star Jeff Hardy when he was arrested for driving under the influence this week.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wrestler was arrested Monday on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol.

WESH reports the 44-year-old was pulled over in Volusia County after merging onto I-4 from I-95. The arrest report said he was “traveling significantly under the speed limit, weaving across travel lanes and running off the shoulder of the roadway.”

Dash camera video shows Hardy stop on the shoulder, and troopers, one by one, go up to his window and draw their guns. He was escorted out of the vehicle and forced to sit on the ground.

“You were all over the road, what’s going on with that?” one of the troopers asked him.

The report said Hardy had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .294 and .291, more than three times the legal limit.

He “appeared to be unsteady on his feet” and “reeked of the odor of an alcoholic beverage and was confused,” a trooper wrote.

The wrestler is heard saying he drank three shots of Fireball before getting behind the wheel.

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Hardy was arrested on three charges, including felony DUI and two misdemeanors.

It’s his third impaired driving offense in five years. He was arrested for two separate DUIs on March 2018 and Oct. 2019.

“(His) license is revoked, so we’d like to know, how did he get the rental car? Who allowed him to use the rental car, and why is he driving?” Bill DeMott, a former wrestler whose daughter was killed by a repeat DUI offender told WESH. “I happen to know Jeff and his brother personally, but this isn’t personal. This is a man who made a decision at least three times now in the past 10 years to drive while impaired.”

DeMott founded the Keri Anne Foundation in his daughter’s memory and as an effort to curb drunk, impaired and distracted driving.

“When does it become important? When a life is lost?” DeMott said.

Hardy is considered one of the most influential wrestlers in the WWE. According to reports, All Elite Wrestling suspended him without pay following his arrest this week.