ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed robber took more than food from an Orlando Wendy’s after climbing through the drive-thru window, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department posted surveillance video online showing the events of the robbery on June 18.

Police said around 7:50 a.m. that morning, a black Nissan Altima pulled up to the drive-thru of the Wendy’s on Major Boulevard.

After getting to the window, the man driving the car threatened an employee with a gun. The video shows the employee try to close the window and walk away, but the man climb through the window and took the entire cash drawer before driving away.

The man was said to be wearing a straw hat, a gray SPF mask and hooded shirt, shorts, and water shoes at the time of the robbery.

If you have information on the crime, call 800-423-TIPS to be eligible for a $1,000 reward.