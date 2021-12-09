VIDEO: Golf course car chase ends with Florida woman in Indian River County jail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash camera footage from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows a Florida woman’s arrest after she allegedly broke through a golf course gate and led deputies on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Jodi Ann Harvey, 60, of Indian River County faces multiple charges after deputies say she led them on a chase through the Grand Harbor golf course on Tuesday.

The pursuit began shortly after 1 p.m. when authorities attempted to pull Harvey over in the Waterford Lakes community of Vero Beach. When Harvey did not comply a pursuit ensued.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says Harvey drove her SUV through the Grand Harbor golf course gate and onto the course. Dashcam footage shows her SUV swerving around golfers before deputies used a a PIT maneuver to stop her car.

Harvey faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated flee/elude and aggravated assault on an officer/fire fighter/EMT.

Reports indicate nobody was injured during the chase, though Harvey’s SUV and two Sheriff’s Office vehicles were damaged. Harvey is in the Indian River County jail without bail.