FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A school resource officer who formerly worked as an alligator trapper jumped into action after a seven-foot gator blocked the sidewalk in front of a Ft. Myers middle school on Wednesday morning.

A video posted to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter account shows the officer, K-9 handler Jennings, mounting the gator’s back and holding its jaws shut. A second video shows officers and wildlife trappers loading the tied-up alligator into the back of a truck.

Sheriff Marceno said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials would relocate the gator to a safe area.