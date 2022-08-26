MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday’s historic launch.

Severe storms swept through central Florida with frequent lightning and gusting winds. The National Weather Service forecasted winds reaching 40 mph with a possibility for waterspouts and 3-5 inches of rain.

NASA’s Artemis program plans on landing the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, and explore more of the moon’s surface. The last time humans stepped foot on the moon was 50 years ago under the Apollo program.

Artemis I, the first mission of the Artemis program, is scheduled to launch on Monday, Aug. 29 from the Kennedy Space Center.