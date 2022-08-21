DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Security camera footage captured the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina, leaving four people injured.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted the video to Facebook on Sunday, saying the explosion happened at Halifax Harbor Marina just after the boat was refueled.

According to the fire department, four people were injured and one was air-lifted to an Orlando hospital to treat their burns.

