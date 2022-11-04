MIAMI (WFLA) — Miami police released a video Thursday showing a woman almost being kidnapped by a man Wednesday.

According to police, the attempted abduction happened on 24th Street in Miami.

In the video, the woman is seen walking alone when a man is seen running up behind her.

The woman is then heard screaming while she and the man were behind some bushes in the neighborhood.

After she began screaming, the man ran away while neighbors began asking what was going on.

“What happened?” residents could be heard saying.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the woman told police she met the man while leaving a store nearby.

Police described the man as being Hispanic with a light complexion, standing around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and having a medium build and a wide stomach. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, a blue surgical mask, a dark shirt, and khaki shorts at the time.

Those with information on the situation are asked to call 305-603-6370 or 305-579-6111