VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving recklessly down a Florida beach. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman “plowed” into the water after almost hitting a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded the Smyrna Dunes Park after witnesses reported a reckless driver on the beach. Officials identified the driver as Sarah Ramsammy, 26, of Orlando.

Deputies stated that Ramsammy allegedly sped down the beach at nearly 50 mph while driving close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child before plowing into the water.

According to VCSO, the 26-year-old was taken into custody and charged with DUI and reckless driving. She was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.