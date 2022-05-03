TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida toddler caught the Internet’s attention after a video showed him doing tricks in his wheelchair.

Two-year-old Archer Reid was born with the condition spina bifida, which caused him to need a wheelchair to help him get around.

“A year ago today, Archer figured out how to move his wheels back & forth!” wrote Kassey Jagodzinski, Archer’s mom. “Now, he rolls full speed after our dogs and loves to spin in circles.”

Jagodzinski runs a Facebook page documenting Archer’s life as he grows up with the condition. While Archer can’t walk, he is able to crawl, climb, and even sit on his own.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spina bifida is a type of defect of the neural tube in which it does not close all the way. This causes the backbone to not fully form, damaging the spinal cord.

The condition’s effects can range from mild to severe depending on the location and size of the spinal opening.

The most severe version of the condition, myelomeningocele, involves a sac of spinal fluid that contains damaged nerves, the CDC said. Experts said those with this version of spina bifida suffer moderate to severe disabilities like not having the use of one’s legs.

Even with the condition, Archer is a happy child who is making waves, according to the Archer’s Adventures with Spina Bifida page.

“I can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I first laid my eyes on you,” a post celebrating Archer’s birthday on March 29 reads. “It was truly love at first sight. You are so amazing and strong. I know you will do such great things!”