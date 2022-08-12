MIAMI. Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami police K-9 and his handler were released from the hospital on Thursday after being injured a crash earlier this week.

Video shows Miami-Dade Police K-9 Fox and his handler, an unnamed narcotics detective, leaving a local animal hospital. Fox’s leg is bandaged, but he still manages to hop into the back of a police car, all while wagging his tail.

According to a NBC Miami report, the crash happened on the Florida Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon. The officer had to be airlifted to the hospital, where he was reportedly in critical, but stable condition. He was released the next day.

NBC Miami said police are still investigating what led up to the crash. The other driver involved was not hurt.