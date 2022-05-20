TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida panther was reunited with her kitten after conservation workers found the baby panther alone, according to the Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

The FWRI said the kitten was found alone in March, so biologists used towels covered with the kitten’s scent to attract the mother panther to some trails.

Biologists also put the kitten in a cage outdoors so the mother would arrive and recognize her offspring. It took three tries before a female panther arrived.

The FWRI said on May 20 that the mother and kitten were spotted together a month later on trail camera video.