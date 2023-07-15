TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer helped deliver a baby in a Volusia County Walgreens parking lot on July 10, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Holly Hill Officer Kristin McCorkle responded to the call just as the baby’s head was crowning.

“You expect stolen cars, burglaries, stuff like that at 4 a.m. Childbirth was not on that sheet,” Officer McCorkle said.

The mother, Sage, was on her way to the hospital with her own mom, when they had to pull over. Sage was in active labor.

Body cam video captures the moment Officer McCorkle is delivering the baby.

“We’ve got eyes open! Eyes are open. OK, I got a baby. I’ve got a baby. Get that towel right there. Can you grab the towel?” she’s heard saying.

Her Sergeant, the ambulance and EMT’s arrived shortly after, transferring Sage and her healthy baby boy, Chase, to a nearby hospital. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Police Chief Jeff Miller said he is proud of Officer McCorkle’s response.

The mother and baby are both doing fine and are expected to be released from the hospital sometime this week.