WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida realtor caught some of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole on camera Thursday.

Bonnie Hedberg Karet uploaded a video on her Twitter showing the destruction in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, a community in Volusia County.

“These are the houses from yesterday,” she said as she showed what remained of the beach homes. “This one was almost ready to go in. The one next door was about to lose the pool, but this morning, three houses in a row are gone.”

Hedberg Karet herself said she lived in the Wilbur House — built in 1912 by Jacob Wilbur and located four houses west of the destruction seen in the video.

Volusia County was hit hard by Hurricane Nicole Thursday. NBC affiliate WESH reported that several homes were left dangling at Wilbur-By-the-Sea.

The area already had damaged dunes and sea walls from Hurricane Ian, according to WESH. As of Friday afternoon, another 15 homes have been deemed unsafe.

“It will come back, though,” Hedberg Karet said. “This beach is gonna come back. It always does.”