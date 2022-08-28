TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body cam video showed the events leading up to an incident where an Orange County deputy shot a suspect on Aug. 6.

Sheriff John Mina said deputies responded to a shooting that injured two people at the Heritage Hotel on Orange Blossom Trail.

The body cam video showed the deputies approach one of the injured victims, Dylan Jimenez, while he was being tended to by a man who said he was a nurse.

However, they failed to notice the suspect, Bryan Richardson, walking around with a gun in his hand until someone pointed it out.

“He’s got a gun in his hand in his hand pointing it at people!” someone can be heard saying.

Deputies immediately drew their firearms on Richardson, who motioned for them to stay back while holding the gun downward.

The deputies told him to drop the weapon, and one even tried to grab it from his hand.

However, the deputy wearing the camera shot Richardson, firing eight rounds at point blank range. At that point, the gun was no longer in Richard’s hand, as the video shows.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. However, Jimenez and Richardson both died of their wounds while the third victim survived.