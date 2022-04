TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Palm Beach County put out a vehicle fire on I-95 Friday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire happened after a two-vehicle crash in Jupiter around 10:40 a.m.

The agency said one of the vehicles flipped and caught on fire. However, the occupants managed to escape before the fire.

Three people were taken to a hospital following the wreck. PBCFR said that the crews put out the flames quickly.