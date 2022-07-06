TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy in Orange County saved a missing 81-year-old man after finding him lying down in a retention pond last Friday.

Body cam video showed the moment when Deputy Steven Jones found the missing man, identified by the name Daniel, lying on his side at the edge of the pond.

“I found him. He is in the water, and he’s moving,” Jones is heard saying as he called to the man.

The deputy had to pull the man from the water by his arms as another deputy arrived.

Deputies looked for Daniel after he was reported missing from his home. Authorities said there was particular concern for the 81-year-old since he left without his medication.

“I’m glad we found you, man,” Jones said. “Thank goodness.”

Daniel was picked up by Orange County Fire Rescue and taken to a hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday, he was still recovering.