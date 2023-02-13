PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida rescued a man from a burning car in Palm Coast Sunday morning, as seen in body cam footage released Monday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel responded to a crash in which a car had crashed into the back of a semi-truck at about 3 a.m.

After the crash, the car got on fire while the driver was trapped inside, and the passenger was found lying on the road.

One deputy, identified as Corporal Barnett, used a fire extinguisher to slow the fire down while another, Deputy Pierre, pried the driver’s door open.

The video showed the man crying while bleeding from the injuries he suffered from the crash. The deputy and other civilians worked to carry the man out.

Both the driver and passenger survived the crash, and once fire personnel arrived, they took the crash victims to the hospital and put out the fire.

“I commend our deputies and the citizens that assisted and likely saved the driver’s life,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Working as a team and using a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the fire and forcing the door open, they were able to gain access to the driver before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is now looking into the events leading up to the crash.