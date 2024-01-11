Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Terrifying video shows Florida deputies save a baby and a woman from a sinking car on Jan. 5 in Flagler County.

Video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies rushing to a partially submerged car after the vehicle crashed into a ditch and filled with water.

The crash involved two adults and a small child.

Outside of the car was a man who deputies said was found dazed and bleeding.

But inside the car was a woman and baby trapped inside the vehicle. The woman was heavily bleeding.

“This baby’s head is barely above water,” a deputy is heard saying.

After forcing their way into the car, deputies were able to pull the child and woman from the sinking car.

Deputies said the child was “alert and conscious,” and was turned over to paramedics for evaluation and treatment.

In the video, the woman is heard talking about her ankle pain. After she was rescued, she was taken to a nearby medical center for treatment, along with the man who was found outside of the car.

“I’m proud of the team effort that likely saved a child and woman after a car crash sent their car into a water-filled ditch…” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The crash has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol for investigation.