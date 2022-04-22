VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six people were arrested by deputies on a number of drug charges after the Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants in DeLand and Deltona on Wednesday.

Multiple kinds of drugs were seized during the raids, including meth, cocaine and pills. Both raids were captured on video by the Volusia County deputy body cameras.

The first raid was in DeLand at a home on East Lowry Avenue.

Video showed Volusia County SWAT arrest one man sitting in a car in front of the house. Authorities then went to the side of the house, where the main suspect at the home, 38-year-old Cory Robinson, is seen jumping out of a kitchen window in an attempt to escape.

Robinson was quickly arrested.

After all the suspects were taken into custody, video showed deputies take two children, a 14-year-old and a 9-month-old, from inside the house.

One of the suspects told deputies the kids were his.

“Real nice, dad of the year, real nice,” one of the deputies responds.

The kids were given to other family members, according to deputies. The Florida Department of Children and Families were also notified.

Deputies said they seized 30.7 grams of crack cocaine, 24.2 grams of powder cocaine, 17.1 grams of heroin, 25.4 grams of methamphetamine, 64 Alprazolam pills, a handgun, ammunition and extended magazines from the house.

Robinson was arrested on a dozen drug and weapons charges, as well as child neglect. His bond on those charges is $1.581 million.

Derrick Soloman, 27, Paul Gibson, 48, Ashley Dent, 32, were also arrested at the home.

Soloman faces possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of meth and child neglect charges. Gibson faces possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia charges. Dent faces possession of meth and paraphernalia charges.

The other raid was in Deltona after a two-month investigation. The home on Jefferson Avenue was identified by deputies as a place where crack cocaine was sold.

Video showed deputies almost immediately arrest a man, identified as 44-year-old Virgil Hillsman, who was in a car parked in the driveway. He was charged with sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of crack cocaine and tampering with evidence.

Deputies then raided the house.

A second man, identified as Anthony Martinez was arrested later at a traffic stop, according to deputies. He was charged with sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear and violation of probation, which carries no bond.

The operation was a partnership between the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the DeLand Police Department, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, the Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team, VSO SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.