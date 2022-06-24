DEBARY, Fla. (WFLA) — Volusia County deputies are looking for a man they said is on video throwing “what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail” into a car, ultimately lighting three cars on fire Friday morning.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and firefighters responded to multiple vehicle fires at neighboring homes in DeBary around 4:45 a.m.

Surveillance video captured a suspect throwing a fiery object through the window of one of the cars. Deputies said it looked like a Molotov cocktail.

Anyone who has information about this arson incident is asked to contact the VSO District 6 office at 386-668-3830.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted Crime Stoppers of North East Florida 888-277-8477 or via the P3 Tips app.