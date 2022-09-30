ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.

A video shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies venture into 10 feet-deep rushing floodwaters to rescue the woman.

The five deputies worked together to pull the woman to safety.

The sheriff’s office said the rescue happened Thursday at Dean and Lake Underhill roads, where the Little Econ River surged.

The woman told deputies that she was OK.