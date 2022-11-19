DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Volusia County took two 18-year-olds into custody Friday as suspects in recent shootings in the city of DeLand.

According to authorities, DeLand had seen a recent series of targeted shootings in the area.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were both arrested as part of a joint effort between Deland police officers and deputies to combat gun violence by finding those responsible.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office showed Bruten’s arrest as officers approached his vehicle.

In the video, officers are seen shouting at the 18-year-old to put his hands up, get down on the ground, and stay still.

“If you do anything stupid, it’s not gonna end well, you got that?” a responding detective is heard saying to the suspect.

After getting Bruten secured in a patrol vehicle, detectives noticed a 9mm handgun in the suspect’s vehicle, stashed underneath the driver’s seat.

“The zero he was reaching for under there seat when he looked up at me, it’s literally right here,” the detective said.

The officers also shined a light, showing the tip of the gun peaking out from under the seat.

Bruten was charged with numerous allegations, including principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, delinquent in possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, no valid driver’s license, and possession of marijuana.

Mims, who was not seen in the video, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and violation of probation.

According to police, he was accused of shooting at a vehicle carrying several people including a toddler.

Both suspects were held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.