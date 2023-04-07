(WFLA) — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and other police officers arrested seven men this week during an undercover operation to ferret out people who decided to expose themselves in public parks.

Deputies said they conducted the two-day operation after getting complaints about individuals committing sex acts in Volusia County parks.

On Wednesday and Thursday, law enforcement officers in plain clothes and uniform scopped out Spruce Creek and Doris Leeper parks in Port Orange, Sleepy Hollow Park in New Smyrna Beach, Lake Beresford Park in DeLand, Lake Dias Park in DeLeon Springs, Thornby Park in Deltona, and Mariner’s Cove and Green Springs parks in Enterprise for any miscreants.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested the following individuals:

Daniel S. Osborne (DOB 3/23/1979), New Smyrna Beach, exposure of sexual organ and violation of probation for attempted first-degree murder

Ronald C. Clemens (DOB 1/7/1943), Sheridon, Ill., exposure of sexual organ

David D. Harris (DOB 3/28/1968), Daytona Beach, exposure of sexual organ

Felix L. Luna (DOB 6/25/1973), DeLand, exposure of sexual organ

Scott D. Downer (DOB 9/28/1957), DeLand, exposure of sexual organ

Scott E. Carnathan (DOB 6/20/1971), Deltona, exposure of sexual organ

Joseph H. Willems (DOB 3/17/1995), Deltona, exposure of sexual organ

Each suspect was seen exposing himself and committing a sex act by deputies before being arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some of these suspects were also found to have prior criminal records.

The sheriff’s office said Osborne was on probation for attempted first-degree murder while Downer was arrested in 2017 in Orange City for lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a mother and her two young children at Valentine Park.

Deputies said they plan on conducting more of these sting operations in the future to discourage anyone else from committing lewd acts.